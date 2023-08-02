STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elkland man was arrested after an alleged incident of stalking in the Town of Woodhull.

On July 31, 2023, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher J. Gardner, 34, in response to a report of a suspicious person. Police say that he alleged violated a duly served order of protection and placed another person in fear of injury.

Gardner was charged with Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree and Stalking in the Fourth Degree. He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.