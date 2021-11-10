Pa. man arrested for assault, burglary in Erwin

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested for burglary and assault in Erwin, N.Y. on Tuesday.

Steven Sherry, 26, from Berwick, Pa., was arrested by New York State Police on November 9 in the Town of Erwin.

The arrest report said that Sherry was charged with third-degree Assault (a class-A misdemeanor), second-degree Burglary (a class-C felony), and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-A misdemeanor).

Sherry is currently being held and the incident is pending investigation.

18 News reached out to State Police for more details.