Pa. man arrested for assault, burglary in Erwin

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested for burglary and assault in Erwin, N.Y. on Tuesday.

Steven Sherry, 26, from Berwick, Pa., was arrested by New York State Police on November 9 in the Town of Erwin.

The arrest report said that Sherry was charged with third-degree Assault (a class-A misdemeanor), second-degree Burglary (a class-C felony), and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief (a class-A misdemeanor).

Sherry is currently being held and the incident is pending investigation.

18 News reached out to State Police for more details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Pennsylvania News

Trending Now