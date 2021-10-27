Pa. man arrested for grand larceny in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on a felony grand larceny charge in Bath.

Travis Fassett, 32, os Meshoppen, Pa. was arrested by New York State Police around 5:45 p.m. on October 26 in the Town of Bath. The arrest is connected to an incident in late September. State Police didn’t release any more details on the crime.

Fassett was charged with third-degree Grand Larceny, (a class-D felony). According to the arrest report, he is currently being held; police didn’t release any bail amount for Fassett.