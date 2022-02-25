Pa. man breaks into bakery where he worked, damages equipment: police

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a bakery where he previously worked and damaging thousands of dollars of equipment and product over the summer.

Christopher Bradley, 33, of Williamsport was arrested after an investigation into a burglary reported at Schmidt Bakery Warehouse and a DNA match to blood found on the scene of the crime. According to police, Bradley formerly worked at the bakery.

Officers responded to a report of the burglary on July 25, 2021 after workers arrived and found bakery products in the warehouse were knocked over and damaged. The arrest report also said that other areas of the building, including the office and break room, had appliances, a copier, computers and tablets destroyed. Workers said several keys to the bread trucks were also missing from a lockbox that had blood in it. Police reportedly found more blood outside the warehouse in a parked vehicle that had a smashed stereo screen.

Police said this all amounted to more than $10,000 in damages.

According to police, management at the bakery suspected Bradley of the crime, a “recently terminated employee”. While talking with Bradley, police saw a cut on his hand and later obtained his DNA. The arrest report said a lab analysis confirmed the blood in the lockbox and on the damaged stereo screen int he vehicle matched Bradley’s.

Bradley was charged with felony Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief, Theft and Receiving Stolen Property. He was arraigned and taken to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.