PA man charged after high-speed Bradford County police chase

GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Austin Foutz, 22, has been charged after a high-speed police chase on Route 514.

On Jan. 31 around 12:15 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple code violations. The vehicle failed to stop and accelerated to speeds in excess of 110 MPH on State Route 514 and then proceeded onto State Route 14 at 110 MPH.

The vehicle was later located in Canton Township and Foutz was taken into custody without incident.

Foutz was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw after showing signs of impairment.

According to State Police, Foutz has been charged with DUI, fleeing and eluding a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, and multiple traffic violations.

Foutz was arraigned and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.