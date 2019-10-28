PA man charged after hit and run

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Brandon Powell, 23 of Morris, was arrested after Pennsylvania State Police say he intentionally rammed a car multiple times and fled the scene on Oct. 18.

According to police, Powell closely followed a woman on Route 287 and intentionally rear-ended her vehicle twice. The second impact pushed the victim’s car over a rototiller and then into a light post and tractor.

The victim’s car then struck the driver’s side of a parked, unoccupied car.

Powell allegedly drove from the scene and drove over a curb and struck a stop sign at the intersection of Route 287 and Junction Cross Road before abandoning his vehicle in Lawrenceville Boro.

Powell was arrested for aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, hit and run, and other traffic-related offenses.