PA man charged with child porn placed into ARD Program

MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) – Damien Thurston, 19, has been accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program after facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse of a child and child pornography.

Thurston will also serve 12 months of probation with supervision of drug and alcohol use.

Thurston and Samuel Hay, 21, both of Monroeton, were facing five charges after admitting to taping themselves having sex with a 17-year-old girl and sharing it with other minors.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend later received the video from a 16-year-old female and later informed the victim the video was circulating. The 16-year-old allegedly received the video through Facebook Messenger from Hay.

Police say Thurston gave a “thumbs up” during the video, leading police to believe he knew the phone was recording. Thurston and Hay told police they believed the victim was 20-years-old and that she initiated the physical contact.

Hay pled guilty to two felony counts of sexual abuse of children in the third degree in September.