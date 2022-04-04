ULYSSES BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man is charged with allegedly hitting a choking a woman after she had him look over her car when a turkey damaged her windshield, police said.

According to the arrest report from Pennsylvania State Police out of Coudersport, the woman had hit a turkey with her car on April 3, damaging the windshield. She told police that she took her car to the 63-year-old man’s house to look at the damage.

Police said a verbal argument then ensued which eventually turned physical. The unnamed man allegedly slapped the woman and choked her, impeding her breathing enough to cause her to “be in fear for her life,” the arrest report said.

The man was arrested, charged and taken to the Potter County Jail for arraignment.