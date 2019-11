WILMOT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Dylan Ely of Springville, Pa. has been arrested for allegedly damaging an excavator belonging to Johnson Quarries in Leraysville, Pa.

Police say the criminal mischief on State Route 187 led to the damage of the excavator worth over $26,000.

State Police arrested Ely and transported him to the State Police barracks in Towanda where he was arraigned and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail.