PA man indicted after June police chase through Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Frederick Butler, 37, of Columbia Crossroads, was indicted on two charges in connection to a police chase through Elmira the evening of June 25.

Butler was inducted by a grand jury for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. According to court documents, Butler had a loaded semi-automatic Smith and Wesson M&P .380 caliber handgun.





On June 25, 2020 at around 7:10 pm, officers conducted a traffic stop on a grey Honda Civic on Lormore Street, just west of Maple Ave as it had twice failed to signal for a turn. During the stop, officers say they detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle with three people.

Two women, including the driver, exited the vehicle but the backseat passenger, Butler, moved from the back seat to the drivers seat and fled the scene, leading to a lengthy chase.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle abandoned behind the rear of Erie Plaza and Butler was taken into custody without incident after being found running towards the railroad tracks.

A New York State Police K9 located a camouflage pouch Butler discarded, which contained a loaded .380 handgun, which police say was stolen.

Butler was initially charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a C felony; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 2nd, an E Felony, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd, Reckless Driving, Unreasonable Speed and Failing to Stop for a Stop Sign.

The 30 year old female Elmira resident driver was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marihuana 2nd and two traffic citations for failing to signal.