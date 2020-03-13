PA man sentenced after 2019 police chase

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradley Snyder, 30, of Germansville, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 96 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, a felony of the third degree, and Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Snyder after a lengthy chase that began in Pennsylvania but ended in Tioga County, New York.

In January 2019 Sayre Police attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a cracked windshield on Spring St. shortly before 3:00 p.m. The driver did not stop for police and instead accelerated away from police.

The Malibu attempted to illegally pass a tan SUV but struck the vehicle when the SUV attempted to make a left turn. Snyder traveled north into Tioga County, N.Y. then went west on Route 17C in Waverly. He proceeded to travel through the Town of Barton, Tioga Center, and Owego.

During the pursuit, Snyder struck multiple police vehicles and struck a deer on Lisle Road in Owego, which disabled his vehicle. Officials apprehended Snyder after a foot chase and he was turned over to New York State Police.