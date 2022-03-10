Pa. man sentenced for driving to Binghamton for sex with underage girls

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced for driving to Binghamton for sex with a 9-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl two years ago, according to a U.S. Attorney in New York.

James Obelkevich, 52, of Carbondale, Pa. was sentenced on March 10 for driving from Pennsylvania into New York to engage “in illicit sexual conduct with two children.” According to the announcement from NY Northern District U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman, from the summer of 2019 until spring of 2020, Obelkevich exchanged sexually explicit messages with an officer posing as the mother of the girls. Obelkevich expressed his desire to “engage in sexually explicit conduct with both children,” the announcement said.

In March 2020, he traveled to the Binghamton area to engage in sexual conduct. He later pled guilty to the charges in August of 2021.

Obelkevich was sentenced to 10 years and 1 month in prison followed by a supervised release of 15 years. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.