Live Now
Impeachment Hearing Afternoon Session

PA man spits on Trooper during arrest

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Christopher Mirra of Columbia Cross Roads was arrested during a traffic stop for driving under the influence of drugs and allegedly spat on a State Trooper while being transported, according to State Police.

The 43-year-old was determined by the Trooper to be under the influence of drugs during the stop. After he allegedly spat on the officer, Mirra was charged with aggravated harassment by a prisoner.

He was arraigned and transp[orted to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now