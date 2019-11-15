PA man spits on Trooper during arrest

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Christopher Mirra of Columbia Cross Roads was arrested during a traffic stop for driving under the influence of drugs and allegedly spat on a State Trooper while being transported, according to State Police.

The 43-year-old was determined by the Trooper to be under the influence of drugs during the stop. After he allegedly spat on the officer, Mirra was charged with aggravated harassment by a prisoner.

He was arraigned and transp[orted to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.