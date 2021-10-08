Pa. sex offender arrested in Chemung County for failure to notify address change

ELIMRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a sex offender from Liberty, Pennsylvania after he failed to notify law enforcement of his change of address.

Thomas Brooks, 40, was released from the Chemung County Jail on January 15, 2021 and provided a new address. He is required by law to notify his change of address within 10 days of moving.

After checking that address, the Sheriff’s Office learned that Brooks had never lived there.

His whereabouts were unknown until law enforcement got a tip that he was residing in Pennsylvania. He was then located and arrested as a Fugitive from Justice and was held in Pennsylvania until his extradition to New York State.

Brooks was arrested for failure to notify the Division of Criminal Justice Services of his address change. He was arraigned in the City of Elmira Court where he was remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office.