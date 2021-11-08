Pa. sex offender indicted for failing to register new address

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for failing to register his new address.

The indictment said that Thomas Brooks, 40, from Liberty, Pennsylvania reported his address to be 605 College Avenue, Elmira on January 15, 2021 when he was released from the Chemung County Jail. However, Brooks allegedly hadn’t lived at that address since June 2019 and “failed to register any subsequent address.

He is required by law to notify any address change within 10 days of moving.

He was indicted on one count of Failure to Register as Required by the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Brooks was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on October 8. His whereabouts were unknown until law enforcement got a tip that he was residing in Pennsylvania. He was then located and arrested as a Fugitive from Justice and was held in Pennsylvania until his extradition to New York State.