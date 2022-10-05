ULYSSES, Pa. (WETM) – A Potter County teen has been suspended from school and accused of threatening his high school and bringing a weapon onto school grounds, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Coudersport charged a 16-year-old boy from Genesee, Pa. around 2:12 p.m. on September 28 after responding to a report of threats against Northern Potter High School.

According to the police report, the student “made an open threat against the school” and “Was also found to be in possession of a weapon on school grounds”.

Police said the boy was suspended and charged with: