PA woman sentenced after black tar heroin found at Athens Walmart

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Sarah Maryott of Monroeton was sentenced to 18 months of probation supervision after police discovered black tar heroin, syringes, and drug paraphernalia at an Athens Township Walmart.

Maryott and Wesley Blake Welborn were arrested in May after an investigation uncovered the drugs in a vehicle. Maryott was also found to have Walmart merchandise under her clothing.

Maryott faced charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and retail theft. She was originally taken into custody on a domestic relations bench warrant.

