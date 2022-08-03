PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns.

Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as a customer service representative at the local Home Depot.

She was accused of submitting returns and then pocketing the money, police said.

Mattison was charged with three counts each of 1st-degree Falsifying Business Records (a class-E felony) and Petit Larceny (a class-A misdemeanor). She was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.