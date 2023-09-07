PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A man from Painted Post has been arrested after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in March out of concern about narcotic sales in Painted Post.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph R. Hetlan, 42, of Painted Post, allegedly possessed multiple preparations of meth and an illegal weapon at his home.

Hetlan was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, a class B felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree. He was processed in Steuben County Court and placed in the Steuben County Jail.

The City of Corning Police and the Village of Painted Post Police Department assisted in the investigation.