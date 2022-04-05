PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Painted Post was arrested after an alleged burglary that happened early this morning, according to State Police out of Painted Post.

Eric Titus, 44, was arrested for allegedly breaking into an apartment in Redwood Circle around 3:00 a.m. this morning. According to State Police, Titus, who resides in Redwood Circle, broke into the apartment of someone that he was acquainted with.

According to the report, Titus was taken into custody at approximately 5:47 a.m. He was then taken to Steuben County Jail for arraignment.

He is being charged with Burglary in the 2nd degree, a class C felony.