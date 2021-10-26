Painted Post man arrested for strangulation, assault

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for assaulting and strangling someone after a dispute early Tuesday morning.

State Police arrested Antwan Hicks, 30, around 3:24 a.m. on October 26 in Painted Post. The domestic dispute was first reported around 1:20 a.m. involving a female victim.

According to the arrest report, Hick was arrested and charged with second-degree Strangulation (a Class-D felony) and third-degree Assault (a Class-A misdemeanor).

State Police say the female victim was transported to Guthrie Corning Hospital for treatment.