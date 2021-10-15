Painted Post man arrested on felony child porn, obscenity charges

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested on obscenity and child pornography charges, according to State Police.

Ian Peraldo, 31, was arrested in Corning around 6 a.m. on October 13 by New York State Police.

The arrest report says he faces one count of promoting an obscene sexual performance of a child under 17, and Class-D felony, and one count of possessing a sexual performance of a child, a Class-E felony.

He is currently being held, but State Police haven’t released any other details, and the incident is pending investigation.