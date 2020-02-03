Painted Post man arrested three times; allegedly threatened children

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Thomas Whitehead of Painted Post was arrested three times over a three week period under the new bail reform law, according to Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding.

On January 10, 2020, members of the Corning Police Department arrested and charged Whitehead, 37, for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and 1 count of Aggravated Family Offense (both felonies) for allegedly threatening a person that was covered under a court-issued Order of Protection.

Whitehead was processed by the Corning Police and sent to the Centralized Arraignment Part Court in Bath where he was arraigned and released.

On January 31, members of the City of Corning Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Columbia Street in Corning for a report that Whitehead had been trying to kicking the door of a house in.

Whitehead was later found entering a business on Denison Parkway in the City of Corning and was arrested.

An investigation by the City of Corning Police Department alleges that Whitehead had damaged the door to the residence and threatened physical violence to multiple people who were inside, including a young child.

Whitehead was subsequently charged with the following:

1 Count Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree- a Class D Felony 3 Counts Aggravated Family Offense – a Class E Felony 3 Counts Menacing in the Third Degree – a Class B Misdemeanor 1 Count Endangering the Welfare of a Child- a Class A Misdemeanor 1 Count Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree- a Class A Misdemeanor

Whitehead was arraigned at the Central Arraignment Part (CAP) Court in Bath and released from custody. The Steuben County District Attorney’s Office recommended that he be held on $5000 cash, or $10,000 property bond, according to Corning Police.

On February 1, Whitehead was arrested by New York State Police in Painted Post and charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Aggravated Family Offense (both felonies). He is currently being held in the Steuben County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.

“These new laws have handcuffed the police in many cases,” said Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding. “It is very frustrating to be continually dealing with the same people time and time again for the same crimes. I’m a firm believer in that the Government’s job is to protect its people. I’m not seeing where the new bail reform laws are doing that.”