Painted Post man charged after police chase with children inside the car

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Matthew Stanton, 27, was arrested after a failure to stop for a New York State Trooper on County Route 1 while children were in the car.

On August 2, a New York State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the vehicle failed to stop and fled from the scene with child passengers.

The vehicle became disabled due to tire failure and it was subsequently located nearby.

Stanton was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawfully Fleeing, Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving and numerous Vehicle and Traffic Violations, and was released on Appearance Tickets.