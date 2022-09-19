BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced felony criminal charges against the man that led police on a foot chase on I-86 last week.

Michael Petix, 47, of Painted Post was arrested following the initial incident on September 14, 2022. According to the updated arrest report, Petix allegedly assaulted his girlfriend who had an order of protection against him, then fled the scene.

After fleeing, Petix led police on a foot chase on I-86, causing multiple car accidents and threatening police with a knife, according to the original arrest report.

During the chase, Deputies and State Troopers deployed a K-9 unit in an attempt to take him into custody, at which time Petix took the knife and then began cutting himself. Police said that the K-9 partner was able to get Petix to drop the knife and allowed for officers to arrest him.

Petix was charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, a class D Felony, and Criminal Contempt in the 1st Degree, a class E Felony. He was taken to the Chemung County Jail without bail and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer the charges.