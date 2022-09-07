ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been arrested for allegedly beating and choking another person while holding a knife, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony DeVito, 32, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on September 5 for the alleged assault. The Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a domestic assault and said that DeVito hit, choked and threatened another person with a knife.

DeVito was charged with 2nd-degree Menacing, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and 2nd-degree Harassment. The arrest report also said that he had an active bench warrant from the Steuben County Court.

DeVito appeared in the Centralized Arraignment Court and was taken to the Steuben County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.