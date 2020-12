HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Painted Post is facing multiple charges Thursday following a traffic stop on Corning Road in the Town of Horseheads.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony M. Landon, 31, of Painted Post was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, both misdemeanors.

Landon was released on traffic tickets and will appear in Horseheads Town Court at a later

date.