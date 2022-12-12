PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post man has been accused of roping six people into a forged check scheme, according to police.

Patrick Rafferty, 30, was arrested by New York State Police on December 10 in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Dec. 2. According to police, Rafferty allegedly stole and forged multiple checks.

He then convinced six people to deposit the checks into their own accounts, police said. The victims would then turn around and give Rafferty the amount of money from the checks in cash from an ATM, according to NYSP.

Rafferty was charged with 2nd-degree Possession of a Forged Instrument, 5th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Petit Larceny. He was taken to the Steuben County Jail.