Painted Post man charged with possession of child pornography, hundreds of images and videos found

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Jordan Sowersby, 25, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum penalty of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, in January and February 2021, an undercover FBI Agent located the defendant offering child pornography for download on the internet. The agent downloaded child pornography directly from Sowersby, which enabled the FBI to determine his location in Painted Post.

On February 26, 2021, the FBI, accompanied by members of the Steuben County Sheriff and the New York State Police, executed a federal search warrant at the defendant’s residence. A preliminary review of multiple digital devices that were seized found hundreds of child pornography images and videos. Sowersby was arrested immediately following the search warrant.

The defendant made an initial appearance this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen and is being held.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Corning Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James L. Allard; and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase.