Painted Post man charged with using counterfeit money, resisting arrest

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Roberts, 28, was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money for a food delivery, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Roberts allegedly resisted arrest at a residence on Victory Highway in the Town of Erwin.

Roberts was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree, a Class C Felony, Petit Larceny, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest.

Roberts was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator