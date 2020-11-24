Painted Post man charged with using counterfeit money, resisting arrest

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Roberts, 28, was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money for a food delivery, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Roberts allegedly resisted arrest at a residence on Victory Highway in the Town of Erwin.

Roberts was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree, a Class C Felony, Petit Larceny, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Resisting Arrest.

Roberts was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police.