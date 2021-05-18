Painted Post sex offender pleads guilty to possessing child pornography of prepubescent minors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Jordan Sowersby, 27, has pled guilty to possessing child pornography depicting prepubescent minors, after having sustained a prior child pornography conviction, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

The charge carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that in January and February 2021, an undercover FBI Special Agent located Sowersby offering child pornography for download on the internet. The undercover agent downloaded child pornography directly from Sowersby, which enabled the FBI to determine the defendant’s location in Painted Post. Subsequent investigation revealed that Sowersby is a registered sex offender as a result of a prior New York State child pornography conviction.

On February 26, 2021, the FBI, accompanied by members of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, executed a federal search warrant at Sowersby’s home and seized multiple digital devices. A forensic analysis recovered hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s office in March 2021, Sowersby both failed to update his address on the registry and “falsified a written instrument and filed the false statement with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to conceal his failure to register.”

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Corning, NY, Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff James Allard; and the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Barry Chase.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 24, 2021, at 10:00 am before Judge Siragusa.