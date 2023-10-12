PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post woman has been arrested following drug charges that were made after a traffic stop in Bath.

According to the Village of Bath Police Department, Tessa K. Walker, 23, of Painted Post, was arrested after she was allegedly found to have narcotics during a traffic stop on East Steuben Street for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation.

During the traffic stop, Walker was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, suboxone, alprazolam pills and suspected fentanyl.

She was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree, one count, a class C felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the fifth degree, one count, a class D felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, two counts, a class A misdemeanor

Walker has been processed and taken to the Steuben County Jail for CAP court. Additional charges are expected.