PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police arrested a couple in Parish after they found several emaciated dogs covered in porcupine quills on Sunday, August 7.

Police say that troopers arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and John Paul D. Barton, 42, after dogs were found on their property with porcupine quills in the face, nose, neck, and body.

Barton, police say, was planning to shoot the dogs after stating he did not have enough money to take them to a veterinarian.

Two of the animals, which you can see below, were starving and hardly able to eat or drink. They were surrendered to the SPCA and taken to the Emergency Veterinarian Hospital in East Syracuse for treatment.

Warning: The images may be disturbing to some readers.

The veterinarian found that the quill wounds were chronic and the dogs showed signs of emaciation, hyponatremia, and hypochloremia.

LaValley and Barton were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in Parish Town Court on August 19 at 5:30 p.m., according to police.

State police say they were helped on the scene by Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County SPCA, and the Town of Parish Dog Control Officer.