Patrick’s Pub shooter’s sentence modified

(WETM) – The third department of New York Appellate Court has modified the sentence imposed on Zecary Banks, who was convicted of attempted murder after shooting five people inside Patrick’s Pub in 2016. 

The court ruled that judge erred when he sentenced Banks to consecutive 25 year sentences totaling 50 years.  The appellate court ruled that the judge should have sentenced Banks to serve them concurrently. 

Banks will now serve 25 years with 5 years post release supervision

The entire decision can be read below.

