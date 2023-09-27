PEN YANN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Yates County District Attorney’s Office has provided a sentencing update on a woman that was involved in an 18-person sex trafficking case involving a child.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Micheleine Ridley was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for her conviction of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, with a Sex Offender Registration Act registration and a final stay away Order of Protection. Ridley was the adoptive mother of the victim child.

According to District Attorney Todd Casella, Ridley “not only sexually abused the child for years but was aware that Andrew Daugherty was sexually abusing the child for years and did nothing.”

Richard Tallarida was also sentenced for his conviction of Criminal Sexual Act in the second degree to 2 years plus 10 years post-release supervision, an SORA registration and a final stay away OOP.