BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – A Yates County man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child earlier this year.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pedro Gregorio-Cano, 31, from Penn Yan on December 2. Gregorio-Cano allegedly had sex with a person under the age of 17 in the Town of Benton earlier this year.

He was charged with third-degree Rape and was arraigned and sent to the Yates County Jail in lieu of bail to answer the charge at a later date.