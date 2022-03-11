Penn Yan Fat Daddy’s raided same night as Watkins Glen

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Penn Yan raided a Fat Daddy’s shop on Thursday at the same time as a raid in Watkins Glen.

The Village of Penn Yan Police Department said that New York State Police and Penn Yan police executed a search warrant at a Fat Daddy’s location on Lake Street in the Village. According to police, “law Enforcement seized several items of evidence including cash and marijuana.”

The raid happened the same evening as a raid in Watkins Glen at another Fat Daddy’s Smoke & Gift Shop on March 10. Police and deputies in Watkins Glen were seen looking through vehicles, removing items and placing them in black plastic bags.

18 News has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

