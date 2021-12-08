Penn Yan man arrested for choking, harassment

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been arrested for choking a person during an altercation in the Village.

William Hatch, 49, was arrested by Penn Yan Police after a report that he had physically attacked another village resident, subjecting them to unwanted physical contact.

Police alleged that Hatch choked the victim and damaged furniture and “other personal affects”.

atch was charged with second-degree Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, and second-degree Harassment. He was taken to the Yates County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.