Penn Yan man arrested for having brass knuckles

A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at a child’s birthday party in South Florida, authorities said Sunday.

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been arrested on weapons charges after police found brass knuckles allegedly belonging to him during a report of a home intruder.

Daniel Newell, 42, was arrested after Penn Yan Police were originally called to a home for a report of an intruder in the apartment. After checking the residence, police didn’t find anyone inside or any evidence of a break-in.

However, officers did find brass knuckles belonging to Newell on a table.

He was charged with fourth-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.