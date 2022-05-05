PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Penn Yan man has been arrested for public urination, marking the fifth time in a line of arrests dating back to early April.

David Jensen, 54, of Penn Yan, was charged by Penn Yan Police with Disorderly Conduct. Jensen was charged on May 1st after, once again, urinating in a public place.

According to the post on the Penn Yan Police Departments Facebook page, citizens observed Jensen urinating in the parking lot of an apartment building and called the police to report the incident.

This is the fifth time that Jensen has been charged for urinating in the public after citizen reports. According to police, Jensen was issued a ticket and released and will answer the charge in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

Jensen was arrested on April 6 for urinating in a public park in view of others and intentionally urinating in a police officers patrol vehicle, on April 12 for urinating in view of multiple apartments, on April 14 for urinating in front of local businesses, and on April 15 for urinating in a Tops parking lot.