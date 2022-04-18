PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Penn Yan man has been arrested three separate times for public urination this month, according to the Penn Yan Police Department.

David Jensen, 55, was initially arrested on April 6 after police received a complaint of a man drinking alcohol in a public park and urinating in view of others. Officers located Jensen in a vehicle on Walnut St. and took him into custody. During the investigation, Jensen was found to be in possession of an open can of beer as a passenger in the vehicle. While Jensen was detained, Police say that he intentionally urinated in the patrol vehicle. Jensen was charged with Criminal Tampering 3rd Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle and Village Ordinances of Possessing Alcohol in a Park and Littering.

Jensen was again arrested on April 14 for allegedly urinating outside of a local apartment complex within view of multiple apartments. Jensen was released and is to appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later day to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.

He was then arrested on April 15 after a Penn Yan Police officer observed Jensen exit a parked vehicle in the Tops marketing lot and urinate near a dumpster in view of the public. According to the release, when officers approached Jensen he turned towards officers and continued to urinate. Jensen was charged with Public Lewdness, Disorderly Conduct and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Additional charges are pending for a fourth incident where Jensen is accused of urinating in a public parking lot on Hamilton Street.