Penn Yan man arrested for pulling knife on someone at bar

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife at a bar.

Tino Rivas, 49, was arrested after a report of an altercation in front of a local bar. Penn Yan police said Rivas got into an argument with another person and threatened them by pulling a knife on them.

Police found Rivas on Elm Street and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree Menacing and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Rivas was remanded to the Yates County Jail awaiting CAP arraignment.