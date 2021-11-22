Penn Yan man arrested for pulling knife on someone at bar

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife at a bar.

Tino Rivas, 49, was arrested after a report of an altercation in front of a local bar. Penn Yan police said Rivas got into an argument with another person and threatened them by pulling a knife on them.

Police found Rivas on Elm Street and arrested him. He was charged with second-degree Menacing and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Rivas was remanded to the Yates County Jail awaiting CAP arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.