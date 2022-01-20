Penn Yan man arrested for slashing tires, endangering child

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man has been arrested for allegedly slashing someone’s tires and endangering a child in the process.

Penn Yan Police arrested Christopher Shay, 38, after a reported domestic incident. Police alleged that Shay slashed the tires of someone else’s vehicle after he and the individual were arguing. Police said Shay slashed the tires to prevent the person from leaving and that a child under 10 was present at the time.

Shay was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief. He was taken to the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Processing Arraignment.

