Penn Yan man arrested for violating protection order six times while in jail

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Yates County man has been arrested after he allegedly violated an order of protection six times while he was in jail.

According to Penn Yan Police, Rockie Hoose, 25, was arrested for contacting a person who had a stay-away order of protection against him. Police said he contacted the person six times.

Hoose was in jail on unrelated charges and contacted the person via a tablet from the jail.

He was charged with six counts of second-degree Criminal Contempt and was produced to court for arraignment before going back to jail for the original charges.

The Yates Count Jail assisted with the investigation.