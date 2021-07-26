Penn Yan man charged with assaulting corrections officer in Steuben County after attempting to smoke pot in his cell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting a corrections officer in Steuben County.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, Tucker Parmelee, 23, secreted cannabis in himself while being booked into the Steuben County Jail and attempted to smoke it in his cell. When he was being removed from the cell “for his safety, he intentionally struck a Correction Officer, causing injury.”

Parmelee was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree, both Class D Felonies. Parmelee was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the Steuben County Jail.

The officer was treated by medical staff and released.