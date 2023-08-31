PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Penn Yan man was arrested this week after police accused him of failing to update his address on the sex offender registry.

According to the Penn Yan Police Department, 39-year-old, Michael A. Hullings Jr. failed to register his address as a sex offender, as required with the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Police say that Hullings Jr. was found to be living in a home on Stark Avenue in Penn Yan for eight months without reporting the change of address to police.

Hullings Jr. was arrested on the charge of sex offender failing to register, a class E felony.

Police say that Hillings Jr. was processed and issued an appearance ticket to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.