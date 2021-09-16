Penn Yan woman arrested after infant wanders out of house

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – An infant is safe at home after he wandered out of his house in Penn Yan. As a result, Alexandria Radka, 20, has been arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department.

Police responded to a report of an infant, under two years old, walking around unattended on East Elm Street in Penn Yan. An investigation revealed that the child left his house without Radka knowing and wandered to the neighbor’s house.

The child was returned home safely and wasn’t injured.

Radka was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and issued a ticket to appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.