Penn Yan woman arrested after infant wanders out of house

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – An infant is safe at home after he wandered out of his house in Penn Yan. As a result, Alexandria Radka, 20, has been arrested by the Penn Yan Police Department.

Police responded to a report of an infant, under two years old, walking around unattended on East Elm Street in Penn Yan. An investigation revealed that the child left his house without Radka knowing and wandered to the neighbor’s house.

The child was returned home safely and wasn’t injured.

Radka was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and issued a ticket to appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now