A friendly hand with a bottle of water sprays attendees of the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tenn., Friday, June 10, 2011. Scorching temperatures accompanied the four day music festival. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan woman was arrested after allegedly spraying someone in the face with a cleaning product.

According to Penn Yan Police, Anna Elshennawi was involved in an altercation with another Penn Yan resident in early December. Elshennawi then allegedly sprayed the resident in the face with a cleaning product, causing burning.

Elshennawi was charged with second-degree Harassment and is scheduled to appear in Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.