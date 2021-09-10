Penn Yan woman arrested for stealing courthouse flowers three times

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Betsy Heffernan, 63, was arrested for Petit Larceny after officers saw her stealing flowers from the Yates County Courthouse for the third time this summer.

This is the third time Heffernan has been observed stealing flowers from the courthouse. Penn Yan Police previously warned her to not steal the flowers on June 17, 2021. And on June 30, officers ticketed and warned her again after they saw her steal flowers a second time.

Heffernan was arrested on September 8 and was released to appear in the Penn Yan Village Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now