Penn Yan woman charged with forcible touching

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Lisa Bates, 56, was arrested by Penn Yan Police following allegations she assaulted a man in the village.

According to Penn Yan Police, Bates is accused of subjecting a male victim to unwanted contact by touching his genitals and buttocks.

Bates was charged with Forcible Touching and Harassment 2nd.

Bates was taken into custody and arraigned in Penn Yan Village Court where she was remanded to the Yates County Jail in a lieu of $7,500 bail and will reappear in Village Court at a later date.